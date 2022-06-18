'We should win the game' - Damien Duff regrets missed opportunities in Shelbourne defeat

Damien Duff was left to rue missed opportunities as Shelbourne were defeated 1-0 by ten-man Bohemians.

“I think we should win the game,” said the Shelbourne manager.

“I thought we played pretty well, it can be hard to break down ten men. We kept knocking on the door after Kelly got sent off. We created good chances but couldn't take them. What can you do?

“It’s a really poor goal to give away. They haven't threatened all night.”

Dawson Devoy’s spectacular strike put the hosts ahead inside 15 minutes, though the Drumcondra side were boosted by the dismissal of Ciaran Kelly minutes after the restart. Jad Hakiki saw his strike saved before 16-year-old Gavin Hodgins cracked the crossbar in the dying minutes. Shelbourne couldn't make the extra-man count in the end and dropped to seventh.

Before the mid-season break, Duff’s side won four consecutive games until Shamrock Rovers ended the run. Duff added that his team does not get carried away, no matter what side of the result they end up on.

“We’ve never got carried away,” he continued.

“Before the four wins on the bounce we lost three on the bounce. We just kept working. They are gutted going home tonight. I think it speaks volumes about where they are as a team, that they’re leaving Dalymount and are disappointed they didn't win the game.

Shane Farrell and JJ Lunney are two players who have signed contract extensions in recent weeks. Duff admitted that one-year contracts can prove difficult for both player and manager, and he hopes to convince more players to commit their futures to the club.

"The yearly contracts are not only hard on the players trying to get mortgages, but also if you’re trying to build something,” Duff said.

“I’m trying to tie down a few players now. The turnover last year was 15 out and 15 in. This season it might be five of six.

“It’s not rocket since with us. Lunney is a really technical player. Farrell has been brilliant, a dream to work with. These are the players we want at Shelbourne Football Club. They’ve been top class."