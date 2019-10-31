THE backers of the all-island league project say they 'remain focused' on their plan despite the significant setback of a statement from the IFA saying they would not sanction the participation of Northern Irish clubs.

'We remain focused on that objective' - All-Island League group insist 'work will continue' in response to IFA statement

Kerry tech entrepreneur Kieran Lucid is trying to bring clubs from the League of Ireland and the Irish League together into a new structure.

Over 30 clubs attended a positive meeting in Dundalk last week, but the definitive nature of the statement from Northern Ireland's governing body has cast doubt on whether meaningful talks can continue.

However, a response from the All-Island League group to independent.ie this afternoon suggests they are prepared to press on with their plans and hope that clubs stick with them.

"We note the announcement of the IFA," read their statement.

"The project we are embarked on is to support and improve the lot of professional football clubs on the island of Ireland. We remain focused on that objective. A considerable amount of work has been done to date; clubs are being regularly updated and consulted with as we make progress. The work will continue."

