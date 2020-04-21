'We need to understand what they mean by 5,000' - FAI seek Government talks to clarify mass gatherings ruling

FAI CEO Gary Owens believes that regulations which will only ban "mass gatherings" of more than 5,000 people could provide "an opportunity" for the League of Ireland.

And he insists that clubs should aim to play games in the qualifying rounds of UEFA competition this summer despite fears that the likely extension of the current Champions League and Europa League seasons into August could cause problems.

Football bodies across Europe are still digesting an update from UEFA at a tele-conference on Tuesday afternoon, UEFA stating their desire to see out the 2019/20 campaigns in the Champions League and Europa League while asking national associations to finish their domestic leagues if possible.

The FAI will seek clarity from the Government on what the conditions are for sporting events with a crowd of under 5,000 and whether that could see a resumption of the League of Ireland, though the Dutch government have already stated there will be no football played in the Netherlands until September 1st.

"Like everything else, the devil is in the detail. We really need to understand what they mean by 5,000 in terms of mass gatherings and whether that applies in stadiums and what are the criteria we would have to comply with," Owens told fai.ie.

"We have a number of scenarios which include putting it back, includes working behind closed doors, it includes looking at restricted stadiums so I think until we hear what the government have to say and what their advice is, we really can't make a decision.

"I think the most important thing for us at the moment is to analyse all the options, look at all the scenarios and be ready to make a decision that is appropriate.

"We have been working with the medical team in UEFA who are helping us with guidelines but obviously, we need to talk to the HSE and try and understand whether or not they would allow mass gatherings in football stadiums and if they do up to that level of 5,000, that could be a significant breakthrough for us.

"It gives us an opportunity with the League of Ireland clubs. That is a significant input now into the debate we will be having tomorrow with the National League Executive Committee because 5,000 could now be a level on which we could now resume the League of Ireland.

"That is a significant input and we need to take that into account, along with all the other factors which we are now analysing in advance of making a decision on the 5th of May when the Government will make their formal decision known," Owens added.

He also stated his belief that the four Irish clubs due to play in Europe this summer can plan to do so.

"The latest is they are sticking with the dates. The Irish clubs look like they will be competing on the 28th of July so that is probably the most optimistic date," Owens added.

"They have two options, one starting 28th July and one only a week later so they are still committed to making sure the European qualifying competitions for our clubs take place in late July and early August."

Online Editors