‘We looked jaded and lethargic’ – Declan Devine looks for better from Bohs after UCD draw

Declan Devine has told his Bohemians players to rediscover their spark for their next test in the Premier Division after a flat display away to UCD saw their lead at the top reduced.

Derry City are now just three points behind Bohs who had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Belfield. Sub Jonathan Afolabi had put Bohs in front early in the second half after a dismal first 45 minutes and Devine’s men appeared to be on course for a sixth straight away win, only for sub Jake Doyle to mark his 18th birthday with an equaliser two minutes from time.

A draw, sand-laden pitch didn’t aid flowing football but Devine dismissed that as an excuse and admits his side were slow in all areas.

"I don't think it was a good night for us, by any stretch," he said.

“I thought we started the game quite well, the first couple of minutes, but we just get very lethargic, we didn't play in our shape or our positions very well, at the same time we made changes at half time – we could have made a few.

"I thought we started the second half a lot brighter, we scored a very good goal but we just didn't do enough in terms of the final-third entries, we didn't execute them very well, we had a few opportunities, balls into the box but our final ball just wasn't good enough.

“It's a disappointing result but that's all it is and we now get ourselves set for Cork on Monday, a big game at Dalymount and hopefully we can perform at a higher level than we did in UCD,” he added, noting that Bohs have this season responded to losses by going on to win the next game.

"We haven't lost the game, with the greatest respect UCD played well, they have good players, we take the draw and move on, there's a lot of football to be played. We looked jaded and lethargic in the second half, and we are very fit, the pitch was terrible but it was the same for both teams and we just had one of those nights, we have to take it on the chin, we will review it but we didn't do enough to win.

"We are disappointed in how and when we conceded, we have to be more intelligent, more protective of the lead in the 88th minute,in the last couple of games they have been very, very good at that, clean sheets away in difficult places, we take our wins and take our defeats, we take this draw and move on and try to get better for Monday,” added Devine.

Jordan Flores returns to the squad for Monday after suspension while Devine hopes that Ali Coote is over the bug which kept him out of Friday’s fixture.