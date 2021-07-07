'We just can’t afford to not put up a decent performance' - Buckley confident Sligo will raise game in Euro test

Amid the Covid-19 drama and the injuries to key personnel, one thing Liam Buckley was absolutely certain about this week was that former Republic of Ireland striker Anthony Stokes will not be considered for a trial period at the Showgrounds.

“No. Not at the moment. No, period,” he insisted.

Stokes recently spent time training with Shamrock Rovers and took part in a behind-doors friendly before the Premier Division champions opted against offering the Dubliner a contract.

Of far greater concern to Sligo and Buckley is Thursday’s Europa Conference first round qualifier away to FH Hafnarfjördur, with the second leg to be played in front of 400 home supporters as a test even for the return of spectators.

And there are more than a few headaches to keep Buckley on his toes before kick-off. Centre back John Mahon did not travel after he was deemed a close contact to a Covid-19 case, while another Bit O’Red first teamer also stayed at home after testing positive in an unrelated incident outside of the club’s bubble.

Add in the broken wrist suffered by Robbie McCourt, Regan Donnelan’s hamstring injury and the fact first-choice goalkeeper Ed McGinty – a shining light so far this season – is a serious doubt with an ankle injury, and this is hardly a stress-free return after seven years toiling to savour European football.

“Look it, we take things in our stride. I've been there before, bearing in mind my experience. From where we are at, it's about moving things forward and where we're going.

"It's about the fellows who are stepping in rather than the fellows who are stepping out,” Buckley explained.

“It will be 50-50. I’ve said to our own boys that it will be tight. Our performances this year have been very good sometimes and bang average on others.

"We just can’t afford to not put up a decent performance. I do expect us to play well. I think guys should be excited about playing in European competition, potentially getting through some rounds.

“This is our first hurdle to get over. I think there’s a relative excitement about the group. We want to do well and try to get through. But it will be 50-50, there’s not a lot between both teams.

“We’re doing reasonably well this season in relation to being at the top end of the table whereas they’re mid-table so I don’t know whether confidence will play a bit of a part, but from an ability point of view there wouldn’t be much between the two teams.”