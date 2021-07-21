LUXEMBOURG’S national team have already caused problems for an Irish side in 2021 and Bohemians midfielder Conor Levingston admits that the Gypsies will need to find another level when they take on Dudelange in Luxembourg tomorrow.

But the former Wolves man is confident that his Bohs outfit, still on a high from last week’s 3-0 win over Icelandic side Stjarnan, can cope and make sure that their stay in the Europa Conference League is a length one, with Greek side PAOK awaiting the winners of this tie in the third round.

Dudelange are still in pre-season mode and already this summer this has not been a good European campaign for Luxembourg football, though the memory of their national team’s win over Stephen Kenny’s Ireland side at the Aviva Stadium in the World Cup qualifiers reminds Bohs that progress cannot be taken for granted.

“We have been doing well, for this group the potential is in us, we haven’t hit the heights that we definitely can hit, there is room for growth within the group which is a massive positive, we’re confident without being too confident, coming up against tough opposition and it’s a good opportunity to test ourselves against high level opposition in Europe,” says Levington.

“All round, we are a young side, we have a lot of young lads still learning the game, me included, you never stop learning and these experiences help massively towards improving and learning, last year in Europe helped a lot with experience, there is a different outlook around it this year we have been there, played a round in Europe and that gave us great experience to get through this year. Hopefully we can go further" added the Wexford lad, who made his European debut for Bohs in last season's one-legged loss to Hungarian side Fehrevar.

"It was a great experience, my first taste of European football, same for many of the other lads on the team as well, and we were unlucky to lose out to a high level of opposition at the time and it will be completely different this year, we will have high quality opposition to face in Luxembourg and it will be a different challenge to last year.

"It will be a step up in opposition, Stjarnan were a tough test in their own way, they play a different style of football to what we are used to playing against. It was tough, tough to break them down, they sat in, Dudelange are going to play a bit more and will be a step up in opposition, it's a challenge for us as a team to meet it head on."