We have to talk to Celtic nearer the time – Stephen Bradley keen to keep loan stars at Shamrock Rovers

Stephen Bradley admits that the final decision on the plan to re-sign Shamrock Rovers’ loan players for next season is out of their hands.

With early exits from European competition and the FAI Cup, Rovers have a complete focus on the retention of their league title, the Hoops aiming to extend their lead at the top when they face Dundalk – one of four challengers for the title this term – at home on Friday.

Contract talks remain ongoing with some players. Jack Byrne’s future is one major issue as the Ireland international, denied a move to the USA when Rovers rejected a bid from MLS side Charlotte in April, faces a major call on his next career move, though Byrne is currently sidelined by a knee injury.

Johnny Kenny (Celtic), Trevor Clarke (Bristol Rovers) and Markus Poom (Flora Tallinn) are all on loan to the Hoops, and while Bradley would be keen to retain the trio for 2024, either on extended loans or permanent deals, he knows it won’t be easy.

"There is a lot that goes into that, their parent club, does everything add up, the financials, there's so much that goes into it,” Bradley said today.

"Markus has been really good this year. Trevor started well, then got the injury, we know what Trevor's about. We have to talk to Celtic nearer the time on that and have a chat with Johnny and his family and agent. I know Johnny is enjoying his football.

"So much goes into those deals, the parent club hold all the cards. A team could come in tomorrow and offer X amount for players, it's taken out of our hands, so loans are always tricky. We'd like to keep the three of them, no doubt, but it's always tricky. There are so many balls in the air,” Bradley added.

Rovers will assess the fitness of Neil Farrugia closer to kick-off against Dundalk, but with Trevor Clarke, Lee Grace and Seán Gannon fit again, only Jack Byrne (knee) is absent.