‘We have to strive to get better’ – New Bohs boss Declan Devine seeks big improvement after Harps draw

Bohemians manager Declan Devine issues instructions during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with Finn Harps at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

A new era began at Dalymount Park on Friday night, but there were still signs of the old habits and defensive frailties which have made this a year to forget for Bohemians.

New Bohs boss Declan Devine took to the dug-out for the first time, but oversaw a home performance largely reminiscent of recent months, and one which required an injury-time leveller by Declan McDaid to rescue a 2-2 draw against rock bottom Finn Harps.

It wasn’t to be a winning start for Devine in Phibsboro, but the Derryman insisted it was “very important” it wasn’t a losing one.

“The most important thing for me was to see the players come out, give energy and effort, and I got that,” said the 49-year-old, as Bohs remained in sixth.

“Individual errors cost us the goals. In terms of what I saw against St Pat’s (3-1 defeat), and what I saw against Harps, a lot of players performed well.

“We worked extremely hard but we have to strive to get better. We have to stop conceding needless goals.

"Nobody is celebrating the draw. We have to be winning the game, but it was very important we didn't lose it."

Many supporters in Phibsboro will be glad to put this season behind them, with Bohs winning just 11 out of 34 league games ahead of the final two outings against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers.

A busy winter break is expected at the club, and it’s expected that several players have played their last games in red and black, as Devine faces a huge challenge to rebuild what has become a soft side this term.

“It’s a lucky goal to be honest,” said Devine of the late equaliser, after Harps goalkeeper James McKeown totally missed a simple clearance on 90 minutes to gift a point to the hosts.

“It shows good character that a team struggling with confidence came back and made sure we didn't lose. At the same time, Declan earned a bit of luck with his work ethic and I'm delighted for him.

"There were a lot of good performances but we have to cut out the individual errors that are costing us. We have to understand we can’t lose matches at home, and that is the one pleasing thing, we stopped the rot tonight.”

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan also shared his thoughts after watching his side surrender two precious points in injury time.

The draw leaves the Donegal side bottom of the Premier Division, two points behind UCD with a game more played. The bottom two face each other next Friday, and Harps will be relegated if they fail to beat the Students in Ballybofey.

“We showed a bit of character, but we need to show more if we are to stay in the division,” said Horgan, with Harps on the brink of a first relegation since 2017.

“We always knew UCD would come strong and knew how difficult it would be. If you think I haven’t mentioned the mistake to James, well then you don’t know me well.

"It was poor. James is hugely experienced with 500 league games in England under his belt, but it wasn’t good enough and there is no point in pretending it was.

"Hopefully he can have a better day on Friday and try to keep us in the division.”