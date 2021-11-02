‘We have to do what we are told’ – Bohemians to play derby clash against Shamrock Rovers without three key players

Bohemians goalscorer Ross Tierney, centre, is congratulated by Keith Ward, left, and Ali Coote after their side's draw in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division draw with St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians have confirmed they have no choice but to play their Dublin derby against champions Shamrock Rovers next week without three key players due to international call-ups.

Bohs, still hopeful of a top-four finish which could guarantee them a place in Europe for next season, are due to host the Hoops in the final Dublin derby of their league campaign on Friday week.

But it's almost certain that the trio of Andy Lyons, Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy will be called up for the Ireland U-21 squad that week, U-21 boss Jim Crawford due to name his squad tomorrow for qualifiers against Italy and Sweden so will miss the Rovers tie.

If two or more players are absent due to international duty, clubs are entitled to request a postponement of their league fixture.

But because there was no date to fit in a refixture of the derby clash, Bohs were faced with the option of either playing on Thursday of this week, which would have meant three games in seven days, Monday/Thursday/Sunday, or else going ahead with the game minus their international stars.

Top scorer Georgie Kelly is also likely to be absent as he battles with a calf injury, hoping to be fit for the FAI Cup final on November 28.

"The decision was put to us, the National League Executive Committee, they made the decision, we have to go with their decision, there wasn't a lot of to and fro, we have to do what we are told," says manager Keith Long.

"We had a choice to make and for the benefit of the wider group the decision was made to play the Rovers game without the three international players.

"We could have had the Rovers game called off but we were in a no-win situation, it was the lesser of two evils, we made a decision to play Rovers on the 12th because of the volume of games. The alternative was Thursday/Sunday, having played 6 in 18 days. You can't do that and there was no room to extend the season, that was blocked.

"The league wanted us to play Rovers on November 4th, Thursday, and to play again on Sunday against Drogheda, that would have meant 8 games in 24 days which is madness. You can't rotate your squad, we have tried to and sometimes you try and freshen it up..

"We left out Promise Omochere (on Monday against St Patrick's Athletic) after a few games where he had a lot of minutes, having not featured for long parts of the season and we have to be careful what we expose him to.

"You try and manage your players, balance the minutes that they get, not being too harmful to the players with the biggest picture which is the rest of the season," added Long, who welcomed news that the fixture list for the season for next year will include international breaks.