‘We have to believe’ – Anto Breslin eyes Europa Conference progress as St Pat’s prepare for Mura battle

Anto Breslin believes his St Patrick's Athletic side can put aside their erratic domestic form and match up to visitors Mura in UEFA competition despite the step-up in class.

Mura, who were only founded in 2010, are European novices compared to St Pat's, as this is only the fourth European campaign for the Slovenian club while Pats debuted in Europe 60 years ago and have 56 Euro ties under their belts.

But Mura made their mark in Europe last season, qualifying for the group stages of the Europa Conference League, where they finished bottom of their group but not before they beat Spurs 2-1.

Defender Breslin enjoyed his taste of UEFA competition last summer, an ever-present for Bohemians as they made it to the third round of the Conference League where they were narrowly beaten by quarter-finalists PAOK, and he will draw on those experiences to try and drive Pat's on, possibly into the group stage.

"It was a good experience last year, we were fortunate enough to go through a few rounds. Hopefully we do the same this year, the goal is to get to the group stages, that's what everyone here wants, to go through a few rounds would be great," says Breslin, who moved to Pat's from Bohs at the end of last season ahead of Thursday's game which is a 2,700 sell-out.

"It's a step up, there's no point in lying about it, all the teams are physically strong, technically really good, but you have to believe, that's what I found after the first European game, you can't have any doubts in your mind, you have to believe you are better than these teams.

"We're just as strong, we are as good technically, we are as organised as them, so we have to believe, that's what I took from last year, to believe you are as good as they are.

"We're half-way through our season, we should be fit and strong, they only had their first league game on Sunday, we should use that to our favour.

"We're not underestimating them at all, we know the standard we are playing at, it will be a really difficult game, but PAOK got to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League last year, the team we played against.

“So you have to believe and what happened with me last year will help, with me last year it was the fitness end of it, we are halfway through the season and we need to use that but they will be a very good team," he added, Breslin ready for a battle with Mura's wide man Žiga Kous.

One clean sheet for Pat's in their last six league games is a concern and former Wolves man Breslin knows that errors will be exposed. "You are going up a level, give these half a chance and they'll score whereas you might get away with it in the league," he says.

"We're not at the minute as we are getting punished for our mistakes. At this level set pieces, everything, you have to be switched on, the movement will be a lot better than what we are used to. We will be aware of what they are good at and their weaknesses."