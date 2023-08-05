‘We have to be better’ – Bohs boss Declan Devine not satisfied despite latest win

Declan Devine has warned his Bohemians side that they need to make rapid improvements in the big tests to come if they are to have a say in the title race this season.

Bohs moved to within two points of league leaders and reigning champions Shamrock Rovers on the back of Friday’s 4-2 win at home to a 10-man Drogheda United, the Gypsies on a roll after picking up 10 points from the last four games. But they were below par for long spells at home to Kevin Doherty’s outfit, Drogheda twice coming from a goal down to draw level before Bohs put them away.

Next up in the league for Devine’s side are title rivals St Patrick’s Athletic, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers and ex-Derry boss Devine knows that a repeat of the Drogheda display will not suffice.

"We won't get away with that against teams, we know that and the players know that, we were off last night,” Devine said.

"We were under no illusions that it would be a difficult night but our performance levels were low, not as good as they can be, we still had good performances and it helps when you get get a goal or two out of Afolabi, Keith Buckley again was outstanding and the two Jameses [Clarke and McManus] in midfield were very good. But all in all, we have to be better.

“We made hard work of it, the most pleasing thing for me was that we got the three points, we are better than that, we have played better than that and lost this year.

“Our game management was poor, we were loose in transition, we gave away too many opportunities against 10 men and full credit to Drogheda, they have been on a fantastic run. We spoke about this before the game, they are hard to play against, have good players, so I am relieved more than ecstatic,” added Devine, his side away to second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic next Friday.