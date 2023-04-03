‘We have players who can grind out wins’ – Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins hails McClean-like Ryan Graydon

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins says his team – including the in-form attacker Ryan Graydon whose displays in the City shirt have called to mind ex-Derry man James McClean – have the “steel” needed to grind out results in the pursuit of a first league title since 1997.

For the third time in three visits to Tolka Park, Derry came away on Friday night with a 1-0 win, secured by Graydon’s first-half goal, a win which temporarily put City on top of the table, though they were replaced by Bohemians after their 1-0 win away to Sligo Rovers.

“I think we have got a steeliness about us that people mightn’t think we possess," says Higgins. “We have players who know how to look after themselves, and grind out wins in places like this. It is a brilliant three points. That is 10 points from 12 in Dublin and that is a fantastic return.”

Higgins, who expects the departure of assistant Alan Reynolds so he can take up a post with hometown club Waterford FC, hailed the form of ex-Bohemians man Graydon and claims the capture of a player like him mocks the theory that Derry are simply gaining success on the back of the funds offered by billionaire owner Philip O’Doherty.

“Contrary to all these reports that we sign all these star players, we handpick them from all the best clubs in the country, we got him from Longford when no one else was really having a look. His latest improvement is rapid and it would not surprise me if he kicked on again," Higgins says of Graydon.

“You can see it and he is getting better and better as he gets more experienced and more confident. We knew we were getting a good player, but he has become a very good player.

“There is a rich history of wingers in this football club. The majority who have left in the last 15 years to go to England have been wingers and he has got all the tools to kick on. He reminds me of when James McClean was here as a 20-year-old.

"He has that power, aggression, will to get in at the back post and to run beyond people and be aggressive in his approach. He reminds me of that type of footballer.”