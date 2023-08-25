‘We have had bumps in the road’ – Stephen Bradley backs Shamrock Rovers to see off title contenders

Stephen Bradley insists he’s not stressed about the task of seeing off multiple challengers in the league title race this season as his side have the experience needed to keep them at bay.

Rovers head into the final nine games with a four-point lead over St Patrick’s Athletic, but unlike recent seasons where they only had one realistic challenger, the four teams below them all harbour hopes of staying in the title race.

It’s been a testing season – and summer in particular – for Bradley’s side, who are on a run of only one win in nine games, with premature exits in the FAI Cup and Europe. The lack of distractions could offer Rovers the chance to focus on the retention of the league but Bradley is not celebrating the fact that they have Thursday nights free due to them bowing out of Europe.

“We wanted to be playing Thursday/Sunday, we wanted to be doing what we did in Europe last year,” Bradley says. “I always said this team is at its best when playing games regularly, week to week. We will see at the end of the season. We have been here before, we know what it takes, we focus on the job in hand and let’s see if it’s enough come November. ​

“Tonight we’ll focus on Dundalk. Dundalk have beaten us the last two times we’ve played them so we’ve just got to focus on that, take care of Dundalk, a tough game, they’ve improved since we played them, obviously signing Daryl Horgan. Just focus on Dundalk, forget everything.” ​

He is adamant that his side, aiming for a fourth successive title, have what it takes to see a championship to the end.

“I don’t think you can do what we have done as a team, even this year and where we sit in the table, you don’t do that if you don’t have all of those qualities, the hunger and desire, the want and the quality and belief, you can’t be where we are.

“We have had bumps on the road and knock-backs, we wanted to do better in Europe and go further in the cup but this is life in football, you sometimes don’t get what you deserve and you have to ride the knocks. We have had that this year but it shows the mentality of the group where we sit at this time.”

Jack Byrne misses out against Dundalk – he’s played in just one of the last nine games and faces another fortnight out with a knee injury – and his future is in doubt as he’s out of contract at the end of the season. Byrne wanted to move to the US when MLS side Charlotte made a bid in April, which Rovers rejected. ​

“We as a club understood when we turned down the offer from Charlotte that this could always be the case, Jack could listen to every offer come the end of the season and you make them decisions fully aware of what’s coming down the road,” says Bradley. “Jack has every right to do that, he owes nobody anything. If Jack wants to wait until December and wants to speak to every club willing to speak to him that’s his right.” ​

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Live, RTÉ 2, 7.45