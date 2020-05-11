'We have all lost fitness' - Rovers star Jack Byrne backs behind-closed-doors return to action

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne, right, says a return to action behind closed doors could be the only option this year

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne believes that behind-closed-doors football can work in the League of Ireland as a last resort for the resumption of action on the field.

The Ireland international is unable to train with his team-mates, like the rest of the players in the league, and he admits the lack of activity is a frustration.

"We have been following what Darren Dillon, our strength and conditioning coach, and Pico Lopes have been doing on Zoom but you can't do a lot," Byrne told 2FM's Game On.

"It's hard when you don't have a date to work towards, we were hoping to be back in small groups next week but I don't think that's going to happen.

"We know we will have to have a pre-season when we go back, back to square one and it will be hard, we'll need that.

"I think we have lost more fitness than we'd lose in a normal off-season as we're not out in groups or going to the gym, just using the equipment you have at home and it's not great.

"We can go on our jogs but this is top level sport, we are used to training five times a week with a game on a Friday and maybe a Monday, I think all players are in the same boat, we have all lost fitness."

Byrne says he's keen to return to play once conditions are safe for players. "I think it's going to have to be behind closed doors as I don't think fans will be allowed back in, they've said in England that fans won't be back until October," he told 2FM.



"We want to play if it's safe for us to do so and that will have to be behind closed doors, it's not ideal, not what anyone wants but to get sport up and running it's an opportunity to showcase games.

"If the games are behind closed doors and the fans can't get to games, if you had a stream or games live on TV, a lot of people would watch the games, it's a chance to get the League of Ireland out there.

"If you had Sligo playing on RTE, I think the whole town would watch it, if they can't get into the stadiums."

Byrne says the league should be prepared for having games every day across the week. "We could play on a Monday, Bohs play on a Tuesday against someone, Dundalk on a Wednesday night, one game every night on the TV would create interest," he added.

"We all want to go back, when it's safe to go back but we want something to aim for, we want a date, know that guidelines are in place so it's safe when we do go back. It will need to be safe for us to go back, it's hard at the moment as we are just ticking over and we don't have anything to aim for.

"Everyone is in the same boat, there's nothing to even watch on the telly, normally if you are stuck in the house you'd have a couple of games on during the week to get you through some of the nights and we don't have that at the moment so everyone is wishing that it could come back."

Online Editors