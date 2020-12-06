'We had enough chances to win the game' - Rovers boss Stephen Bradley rues missed opportunities as double slips by

Stephen Bradley admitted that his Shamrock Rovers side let the FAI Cup, and a domestic double, slip from their grasp as they were unable to convert their chances against eventual winners Dundalk.

The Rovers boss, serving a touchline ban as he watched the game from the stands, was left to rue the fact that his side led 1-0 early in the second half but ultimately drew 2-2 in normal time and then were beaten 4-2 in a thrilling finish in extra time.

"Goals change the momentum, you could see when they scored it gave them a real lift, if we score our chances it's a different game, when you score late, especially in a Cup final you feel like you can play for another hour and that's what happened here," Bradley said.

"We were chasing our own bit of history, the double and unbeaten over a season, it has not been done in a long time. If we take our chances, it's a different game but we didn't, when they got their chances they took them.

"I thought we played really well, they had spells in the game but overall we played really well.

"We didn't take our chances and if you don't take your chances in a cup final against a decent side, it comes back to hurt you. We had enough chances to win the game," added Bradley who said he expects a tough challenge from Dundalk in 2021.

"I said before the game they are a good side with good players, they left everything out there and so did we, they will be there again next season."

