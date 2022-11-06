‘We got let down with a few decisions’ – Athlone Town manager not happy with FAI Cup final referee

Shelbourne came out on top in the FAI Cup final. Image: Sportsfile.

Angry Athlone Town manager Tommy Hewitt blasted the decisions which he felt cost his side the chance of a fairy tale FAI Cup final success against Shelbourne.

Keeper Niamh Coombes was at fault for the two first-half goals that set Shelbourne on their way but he felt that she was impeded for the first, scored by Jess Stapleton, while he queried the free-kick that led to Pearl Slattery’s second.

And as his side launched a second-half siege, he also felt that a header from Scarlett Herron was incorrectly scrubbed for offside.

“Congrats to Shels but my team were immense in the second-half, we worked all year for this moment and we got let down with a few decisions.

“My initial reaction is she was impeded but we need to look at it again, I didn’t think the second goal was a free-kick.

“And then if we scored that second-half goal, we could have won the game. It’s a goal, it’s not even close. Look, the referees give it, it’s beyond my control.

“I’m immensely proud at this moment, the sky is the limit for this group, if we stick together, we can become a dominant force in the next five years.”

Victorious Shelbourne Captain Pearl Slattery insisted her side had unfinished business after last year’s league champions had fallen at this stage of the FAI Cup to Wexford.

“It’s unbelievable, you come in fighting for two trophies and we had unfinished business from last season. The season is long and to come out with a double is amazing.

“People thought we celebrated too much last year but we wouldn’t change a thing Wexford deserved it. Athlone were tough, I’ve so much respect for them.

“We didn’t want to be talking about their story though, we wanted to be talking about the Shelbourne story,

“We were the best side in the first-half and sometimes the luck goes for you, we’re delighted with the clean sheet.”

Teenager Jess Stapleton hailed her Shelbourne double-winning heroes after the player of the match’s goal helped the Dubliners to clinch the double success they left behind them last season.

Her second-minute goal, unwittingly scored off the back of her head after Coombes’ fumble, set her side on the way.

“I don’t know much about the goal, I turned round and it was in the back of the net and I just celebrated.

“It calmed the nerves but they came out raring to go and we had to deal with that but the second settled us again. I’m buzzing for Pearl, she’s a great player.

“It’s an incredible week for our club, the fans will be supporting Shelbourne as well. Today was incredible, it felt like a home game and the women’s game will just keep growing and growing.”

Shelbourne boss Noel King, a veteran of Irish soccer, and a man who was on the bench in Italia ’90, hailed one of his sweetest successes in management.

“The double is the hardest one to get and this is the sweetest. They’re amateurs but they behave like professionals. They’re an incredible bunch of people,” said King, who conceded he was concerned as Athlone fought back in the second-half.

“They caused us a lot of trouble. The message was they would come at us with the breeze and we would have to defend.

“We’re a good defending team as well as a good attacking team. We had a great squad all season. We’ve some great young players from Jess and Abbie Larkin to Pearl Slattery, I don’t want to single people out but we’ve a great mix of young and old.

“Winning is winning is winning. The ones I remember are the ones I lost including the final last year. So this year is special. Don’t say well done to me, say it to the players, it’s a players’ game.

“This is unbelievable and great to see the advances in the women’s game, there is no end to it. We’ll embrace it and enjoy it.”