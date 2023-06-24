‘We got a kick in the arse’ – Stephen Bradley says point at Bohs could prove vital despite losing two-goal lead

Stephen Bradley believes that losing a 2-0 lead to draw with city rivals Bohemians in what was a “kick in the arse” for the champions could prove to be an important point at the business end of the season.

Bohs had failed to take a point, or even score, in two meetings with the Hoops earlier this season, and when Rovers went 2-0 up early in the second half at a sold-out Dalymount Park, another derby win and clean sheet was on the cards. But a Bohs revival led to goals from Jonathan Afloabi and James Clarke, a draw for Rovers on a night when the chasing pack of Derry City, St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk all won their games.

But manager Bradley was not too despondent about the draw as minds turn to a big week for Rovers, a home meeting with Derry on Monday and then a scouting mission to Iceland on Tuesday to spy on their Champions League opponents.

Asked if he was worried at losing the lead, Bradley said: “No, some of our play was excellent, we need to understand what happened and correct it, we got a kick in the arse and came away with a point, we will take that. Worried? Not with that performance, it happens and we move on,” he said.

"First half some of our build up in the first two thirds was very, very good, the final third wasn't in the first half. We were very sloppy with our final bit. We felt at half time if we just tidied up on that we could cause them real problems. We did that second half and got the two goals. We're usually very good in those situations once we go ahead, we see the game out or go and punish teams. But we got sloppy for 10 minutes and it's cost us.

“We've had three Dublin derbies [against Bohs], won two and drawn one. We'd probably take that if you said it at the start of the year. We're disappointed with the second half because we didn't see the game out like we normally do. We'll have to reflect on that but it's a point and we'll see how important it is at the end of the season.”

Derry are up next for Rovers but Bradley and Stephen McPhail will travel to Iceland on Tuesday to scout their Champions League opposition, as the Hoops will play the winners of a four-team qualifying tournament with clubs from Iceland, Montenegro, San Marino and Andorra, as he expects Icelandic side Breidablik to come through.

"I think the Icelandic team have eight or ten internationals, they are a good side. We will go there next week and have a look at the four teams. I would expect them to go through when you look at their squad, they have a strong team. We will go there on Tuesday and see the four teams. I will go, sometimes you can't, the scout or Stephen McPhail goes but the fact that we play Monday means I can go on Tuesday morning,” he said, steeled for the busy spell ahead, good news on the injury front as Alan Mannus, out for two months with a broken finger,is back in training.

"It's what we want, this is what we have always wanted, we want more if it, compared to last year we are much better prepared physically and mentally, we have been aiming for this since the first day of the season and we are in a really good place.”