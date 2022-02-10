‘We don’t want to lose him’ – Stephen Bradley hopes to keep Roberto Lopes amid continental interest

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley with the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy at the launch of the new season held at HBV Studios in Clarehall, Dublin. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers hope they can keep hold of Roberto Lopes in the face of more interest from continental clubs in the defender.

Lopes played a key role for Cape Verde as they qualified for the finals of the African Cup of Nations, as they made it out of the group stage before losing in the knockout phase to eventual winners Senegal.

Lopes' tournament was ruined by food poisoning, forcing him to leave the Senegal game at half time, but clubs remain interested in the Dubliner.

“I know we had a few teams over to watch him on Saturday but he didn’t play, we gave him a week off," Rovers manager Stephen Bradley says, explaining Lopes' absence from a pre-season game last week.

"Maybe they’ll be watching him early on in the season. I’ve had that conversation with Pico, we obviously don’t want to lose him.”

Bradley says the main goal for the Hoops this season is to retain their league crown.

“Our aim is to win the league but we know it’s going to be difficult. We know Derry are strong, very strong, Pat’s are strong and then Bohs, I know they lost players but they recruited well and they’ll be strong, as will Sligo and Dundalk," he said.

"It will be a difficult league, we know that. We’ve got to make sure we are better in every department. We can’t lose as many games as we did last year, we can’t concede as many goals, we’ve got to score more goals and win more games.

“If we do that, then it’s up to someone to stop us. But we’ve got to make sure that’s our focus.”