The rain was teeming down outside Turner’s Cross last Friday as the visiting team and officials from Shelbourne made their way towards the bus after their final pre-season friendly.

“That was PG tonight,” joked a passing member of the Reds’ dressing-room, veering into movie classifications because of a knowledge of where eyes were trained during the game.

Shels are the Damien Duff Show now, whether he likes it or not. The initial novelty will fade in time, but the story of the League of Ireland winter has been the decision of a household name to dip his toe into senior management here.

In a way, this is Duff stepping out of the shadows, but the underage football community here already know what to expect from a demanding and captivating sideline presence who has worked with Shamrock Rovers at U-15 level and the Shelbourne U-17 side before accepting this position.

That was largely out of sight, though. A full house is expected at Tolka Park on Friday for the visit of St Patrick’s Athletic and with points on the line, Duff will be in the spotlight.

Observers of Shelbourne’s warm-up fixtures, the majority of which were out of reach to paying punters, saw a glimpse of the fire in an AUL fixture with Drogheda when he sprinted towards a linesman to register his disgust with a tackle on talented playmaker Jack Moylan.

“He just snaps,” said one regular viewer of Duff, who reckons that could be a bad thing given the fraught relationship between LOI coaches and refs. “He’ll be sent off three or four times this year.”

However, the small section of the 1,100 or so who braved the elements in Cork and positioned themselves near the dugouts weren’t treated to fireworks. Rather, they got an insight into a manager and staff working to develop a squad which is 75pc new faces into a defined shape.

There was an animated response to one stiff Cork challenge – “same s**t different day down here,” he told the linesman at one remove – but beyond that there was a focus on the detail and a muted response to both the breakthrough goal for Shels and the Cork equaliser as the team managed by former colleague Colin Healy upped their game after the interval.

With Joey O’Brien recruited from Shamrock Rovers to be his assistant, Duff – who was a member of Stephen Bradley’s coaching staff prior to his move to Celtic – is clearly on the same page as the football minds in Tallaght about the way to play.

Shels look set to operate with a back three and roving wing-backs with a box midfield of two deep-lying operators and two number tens behind a lone striker.

The aim is to retain possession and seek to control games, yet it’s visibly a work in progress. Cork robbed the ball at the edge of the Shels area in an early passage of play where they sought to play out and strong teams will press and ask questions of the Dubliners.

But Shels didn’t break from their principles and the most animated praise came from Duff when they retained the ball for long enough at one stage in the first half to allow Shane Griffin, the left-sided central defender, to have the freedom to get forward and put in a dangerous cross. It smacked of a training ground movement.

On other occasions, there was frustration and left wing-back Conor Kane was constantly spoken to about his positioning. When his team-mate Aodh Dervin, one of the two holding midfielders, berated Kane over an error, Duff allowed the row to play itself out and there was vocal praise for the wing-back the next time he did something right to allow red shirts play through the press.

While budgets would have affected targets, there has been a calculated attempt by Duff to target players willing to make sacrifices to move to the next level.

Mark Coyle was playing part-time for Finn Harps last year while holding down a good job in a local hospital but he has taken a substantial bottom-line pay cut to move to Dublin and commit to Shels. Dervin was working as a postman in tandem with playing for his local club Longford.

Kiwi Adam Thomas was signed after Duff went to address out-of-work players at a PFAI training camp and was impressed by a 29-year-old who had gambled on coming to Ireland without a contract.

Duff was always going to train in the mornings and move as close as possible to a full-time set-up, yet there are a number of squad members who continue to hold second jobs once it doesn’t interfere with the training schedule. Feedback around training sessions has been positive with Duff’s love of coaching keeping him on the grass although O’Brien’s role allows him a prominent influence.

Shels skipper Luke Byrne worked on Duff’s backroom in his underage stints with Rovers and Shels and spoke at the league launch last week about how he wasn’t remotely surprised by the intensity of the winter work which started for retained players on the day after the FAI Cup final.

Duff’s decision to leave the Celtic and Ireland jobs for various reasons has fuelled the sceptical opinion that he will get frustrated by the imperfections of managing in the LOI but Byrne takes issue with people predicting that the 42-year-old will not hang around for long.

“He’s one of the most committed, loyal people I’ve ever met so I’d have zero worries about it,” asserted Byrne.

There is no doubt that some players will find themselves hitting the highway. Striker Yoyo Mahdy was told midway through pre-season he wouldn’t be playing and was swiftly dispatched to Finn Harps before Duff had sourced a replacement.

Mahdy said his abrupt goodbyes to the squad on the same day he was receiving birthday wishes.

“The first victim,” was the internal gag. Another prospective recruit was canned when Duff learned he was playing Shels off another club.

Granted, some of those tales are spread because they play to a pantomime caricature, and there’s a danger that it does a disservice to the serious football man with a passion for the game here to improve.

Resentment from other LOI figures at the attention he receives would be short-sighted, even if he may not exactly be fond of it himself.

The two-time Premier League winner turned up late for last week’s season launch having gone to the wrong venue and then went viral after a snappy interview with the FAI website where he took umbrage at the suggestion he had referred to Shels as a sleeping giant.

“I said giant, not sleeping giant,” he said, although he did use the latter term upon his appointment.

He’s up for a press conference with national media tonight and there’s every chance his natural unfiltered honesty will generate more headlines and attract eyes that might otherwise have been indifferent to a new season.

We don’t know where this story will end, but it’s definitely worth sticking with it to find out.