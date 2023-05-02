‘We didn’t lay a glove on him’ – Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins frustrated as Jack Byrne rules for Rovers

Michael Duffy of Derry City after his side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium — © SPORTSFILE

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins has said that the freedom offered to Jack Byrne in last night's Brandywell defeat at the hands of Shamrock Rovers was "unacceptable".

Rovers playmaker Byrne made one goal and scored another in the opening half of a dominant win for the champions, with Higgins admitting the space given to the 27-year-old invited disaster.

"He's a top player, but we didn't lay a glove on him," said Higgins.

"In previous fixtures between us, we've been better against them. We've been more aggressive in our approach. We certainly didn't plan on sitting off and giving good players time on the ball, that's for sure,

"It was a performance unlike us. We lacked any bite and urgency in our play and intensity in the first half, which was very surprising after Friday night's performance (against St Patrick's Athletic)

"We've always tried to go toe to toe with Shamrock Rovers, but in the first 45 minutes, we were passive. We stood off them far too much and when you do that to good players, they hurt you. They punished us and that first 45 minutes isn't acceptable.

"They are, without doubt for me, still the best squad of players in the country and we are doing our best to chase them down. We have to do a lot better than tonight if we are going to try to achieve that."

Rovers leapfrogged Derry into second place with the win, moving four points behind leaders Bohemians ahead of Friday's derby in Tallaght.

Higgins' side started the campaign as second-favourites for the title and feels it's premature to get too downbeat about their prospects based on one game.

Instead, the priority is to bounce back in Drogheda on Friday.

"The message is we're a third of the way through the season," said Higgins.

"I feel we're going to get better, we've a lot of top players to reintroduce to the team, but we need to respond. We don't have time (to wallow). We need to respond on Friday and flip the first 45-minute performance on its head.

"We have to go the opposite and be really aggressive, show more passion and desire to win. That was the most disappointing thing from tonight."

Another headache for Derry is a knee injury suffered by Colm Whelan, their winter signing, who has just recovered from a long ACL layoff.

He hobbled out of the Brandywell after hurting the same knee, with Derry now waiting for news.