'We can enjoy this but not get carried away' - Bolger playing down Sligo title challenge

Greg Bolger is keeping his feet on the ground about the prospect of a Sligo Rovers title challenge but he says tonight's visit to Finn Harps is an opportunity to show the character he believes they possess.

The winter signing of the experienced Wexford native from Shamrock Rovers has been flagged as a key development, with English recruit Jordan Gibson saying this week that he'd never encountered as commanding or dominant a figure during his six years in the game over the water.

Bolger has league-winning experience with St Patrick's Athletic, Cork City and Rovers with the first of those titles coming under his current boss Liam Buckley. Monday's victory in Tallaght to go top of the table has built excitement levels but a trip to Donegal will ask different questions of the group.

"Monday was more of a footballing game. A big pitch, wide pitch, slick. Harps is going to be difficult. It might not be pretty," says the 32-year-old.

"We'll probably have to do the other side of the game now. Every game is different so we are going to have to go up to Finn Harps, be organised from set pieces and long throws. But obviously they are playing a bit more football this year compared to other years with the good players they have."

Bolger is wary of getting drawn into title talk but, at the same time, he stresses that they do have members in the group who will be comfortable with the pressure of expectation.

"There's big characters in there," he asserted.

"Garry Buckley has won stuff. Myself, I have won stuff. John Mahon is 21 years of age, he's like a veteran out there, the big mallet head on him and then you've got the attacking quality up front.

"When you've got the workrate and the boys (Gibson, Romeo Parkes, Walter Figueira) are doing that, then it bodes well.

"I was saying in the dressing room there on Monday that we can enjoy this but not get carried away. Don't get too high. It's a long season but we've the right characters in there and the lads want to do well. It's half the battle in any dressing room and I think we have that. We're going to come out on the pitch and hopefully give the people of Sligo a team to be proud of."