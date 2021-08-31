‘We are putting all fans on notice’ – Bohemians warn supporters after complaints over abusive chants

Danny Mandroiu of Shamrock Rovers had chants directed at him in the FAI Cup clash against Bohemians. Photo: Sportsfile

Bohemians have written to their supporters to remind them that 'misogynistic or sexist' chants will not be tolerated at Dalymount Park after receiving complaints about chants from the crowd during Sunday's dramatic derby win over Shamrock Rovers.

And they have warned culprits that they are in danger of damaging the club's standing in the community.

Former Bohemians player Danny Mandroiu was a target for abuse in the cup win over Rovers with some chants about the player's girlfriend aimed in his direction.

Just 800 fans were present at the game, with the attendance restricted to members or season-ticket holders.

Bohs said the 'overwhelming majority' had supported the team in the right way, but a minority had cast a shadow over the aftermath.

While Rovers officials were unhappy with events, Bohs indicated in a letter to their fans that they had received a backlash from within their parish.

"Regrettably, for many, certain chanting and personal abuse at yesterday’s game took away from what was otherwise one of the most enjoyable derby wins at Dalymount Park in memory," read the missive.

"Instead of being able to savour that result and otherwise brilliant atmosphere, club staff and the volunteer board of management have today been receiving many justified complaints from members who are parents of children, as well as from our sponsors and community partners.

"This is not the image of the club we want portrayed to current and potential new supporters, particularly women and girls.

"We were latecomers to women’s football and the club fielded an underage girls team for the first time as recently as 2018.

"However, in the short time since, the section is booming thanks to the incredible dedication of many coaches, volunteers, parents and players.

"We now have nine teams in the Metropolitan Girls League and three teams in the Women’s National League (senior, U19 and U17).

"With that growth, we have seen a welcome diversification of our support base also.

"Many of those same girls and their extended families have become dedicated supporters of the club and were regulars at Dalymount Park getting behind the men’s team on Friday nights pre-Covid.

"They are one of the many facets that have led to our club's continued growth, and membership figures increasing to a record of 1200 this season.

"It is imperative to us as a board that those girls, their families, and indeed all women and young people, feel welcome and comfortable attending games at Dalymount Park.

"We ask any supporters who engaged in that chanting and personal abuse to reflect on the unnecessary hurt they have caused to the targeted individual, and the discomfort they have caused to other supporters in attendance.

"What was even more frustrating was that everyone in attendance yesterday was a member or a season-ticket holder.

"There is even more expectation on members, ie owners of the club, to behave as such and not engage in behaviour that would damage the club’s standing in the community.

"Many volunteers have spent an enormous amount of time over the last number of years building up that standing in the community across numerous areas.

There is great goodwill towards the club both locally and further afield as a direct result of those efforts and values, but all of that can be undone or undermined very quickly by the actions of a few."

Bohs suggested that supporters should be conscious of the actions of those around them while providing a reminder that they are in a position to sanction offenders.

"As a member-owned club, there is a certain level of self-policing required," the letter continued.

"We, therefore, take this opportunity to remind all supporters that any abuse or chanting that is deemed misogynistic or sexist simply cannot be tolerated, and that also applies to abuse that is racist, sectarian, xenophobic or homophobic.

"As stated in our ground regulations, anyone engaged in such abuse may be ‘arrested, prosecuted and banned from the club’ while we also reserve the right to revoke memberships and season tickets.

"Furthermore, while the return of fans to and the vocal support the team received was most welcome, the return of pitch invasions was not.

"We are putting all fans on notice now that we also reserve the right to ban anyone who invades the pitch, and we will be communicating with individuals in that regard in the coming days."