‘We are delighted to get a goalkeeper the calibre of Joseph’ – Pat’s boss Clancy hails Anang arrival from West Ham

TIM CLANCY believes that new loan signing Joseph Anang has the potential to be a major player for St Patrick's Athletic in the coming season.

The Saints were in the market for a keeper after Vitezslav Jaros returned to Liverpool after a season-long loan spell with the Saints. Jaros has since then been loaned out by the Reds again, joining Notts County.

Pat's have used their links in the UK to bring in loanees and Clancy is confident that West Ham man Anang fits the bill.

"We are delighted to get a goalkeeper the calibre of Joseph into the club. He has huge potential & comes with excellent recommendations. Pat Jennings [Goalkeeper Coach] has had Joseph on the radar and to be able to secure his services is massive for us. We are all really looking forward to working with him," says Clancy.

The Ghana native, capped at U20 level by England, joined West Ham in 2017, signed a professional contract in July 2018, and is under contract with the Hammers until 2024.

Previously on loan at Stevenage, he could make his Saints debut in a friendly against Galway United today.