‘We are a bit disrespected in most of the games in Europe’ – St Patrick’s Athletic’s Chris Forrester

A lot can change in 12 months.

This time last year St Patrick’s Athletic were about to clinch second place, their highest finish in eight years, and also booked a spot in the FAI Cup final, which they would go on to win, defeating Bohemians on penalties.

After lifting their first cup since 2014, the celebrations finished and a dramatic winter followed at Richmond Park. Manager Stephen O’Donnell would depart five days after the cup final for Dundalk, a move that shocked those in Inchicore, and led to chairman Garrett Kelleher taking a case to the High Court for an alleged breach of contract. Key players like Lee Desmond, Robbie Benson and Matty Smith exited also, while young stars like Darragh Burns and James Abankwah left the club last summer.

St Pat’s fell at the first hurdle in their FAI Cup defence this year, as First Division Waterford United dumped them out last July.

The Inchicore side, now fourth in the table, face a crucial league run-in to ensure they feature in Europe next term, beginning with second-placed Derry City tonight (7.45).

“It was massively disappointing to go out early in the cup as holders,” said Chris Forrester, speaking at the launch of FIFA 23.

“The day out in the Aviva is the best day of the year as a footballer. It’s upsetting to be missing out on that. The league is going OK. We have good momentum and are pushing Dundalk and Derry for the European spots. In the next few weeks, we have to play all of them, so it’s exciting times.

“You don’t want to be sitting with your hands on your lap, waiting for Derry to win the cup. You want to go and do it yourself and not be waiting on anybody.”

Manager Tim Clancy arrived last December to take charge of the Saints and brought in Bolton’s Eoin Doyle, striker Tunde Owolabi and Bohemians’ Anto Breslin.

Forester admits a bedding-in period needed to take place, as Derry won 4-0 on their last trip to Richmond Park, but thinks his side is gelling now.

“Derry have built a very good team, whereas we had a total rebuild at our club,” Forrester added, with St Pat’s winning five from their last five in the league.

“Derry have a good team, they are second and into the cup semi-finals, but we’re not far off, going second ourselves. You’re starting to see the signs that the team is gelling. It took a while, but we’re really gelled now. We’re all pushing each other for a place in the team, which is really healthy.”

Forrester also reflected on the Saints’ European exploits this summer. St Pat’s progressed past NS Mura on penalties before earning a stunning first-leg win at CSKA Sofia in the Europa Conference League, their first away win in Europe since 2009.

Although they exited after a 2-0 home defeat to CSKA, the midfielder thinks League of Ireland sides are disrespected by European opposition at times. “We’re always the underdog going into these games,” he added.

“We are a bit disrespected in most of the games in Europe. It’s great we have one over on teams who think they are better than you.

“I felt Mura were maybe not disrespectful intentionally, but they thought it was going to be a walk in the park. It’s good when teams do that, and you can give them a bit of a shock.”

Tonight’s previews

BOHEMIANS v UCD

(Dalymount Park, 7.45)

Team news: Bohs are without Jon McCracken, James Talbot, Ryan Burke, Laurenz Dehl, Tyreke Wilson, James Clarke, Liam Burt, Johnny Afolabi, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian. UCD have lost keeper Lorcan Healy to injury.

Talking point: The first of two successive home games against bottom-half sides, a win could lift Bohs into the top five – for 24 hours at least.

Ref: R Matthews

Odds: Bohs 1/3, UCD 15/2, Draw 4/1

Verdict: Home win

DUNDALK v DROGHEDA UNITED

(Casey’s Field, 7.45)

Team news: Pat Hoban and Robbie Benson remain out for Dundalk. Drogheda are at full strength..

Talking point: Back to action for Drogheda after a three-week wait for a game. They will be confident of frustrating a Dundalk side whose form has dipped to worrying levels.

Ref: J McLoughlin

Odds: Dundalk 2/5, Drogheda 6/1, Draw 15/4

Verdict: Home win

ST PAT’S v DERRY CITY

(Richmond Park, 7.45)

Team news: Anto Breslin is out for Pat’s. Ciaron Harkin is the only confirmed absentee for Derry.

Talking point: It’s a run of five straight league wins for Pat’s and four for Derry, so something has to give in Inchicore. Fatigue could be a concern for Pat’s, given exertions on Ireland U-21 duty for key man Joe Redmond.

Ref: D Tomney

Odds: Pat’s 19/10, Derry 13/10, Draw 12/5

Verdict: Draw

FINN HARPS v SHELBOURNE

(Finn Park, 8.0)

Team news: Harps man Ryan Rainey is suspended, Conor Tourish, Ryan Connolly, Filip Mihaljević and José Carrillo are doubts. Jack Moylan remains the biggest issue for Shels as he’s out for a number of weeks.

Talking point: Shels’ league position would be a lot better had they not dropped six points to Harps already this season, but three successive losses for Harps is a worry, with ex-Harps man Sean Boyd key for the Reds.

Ref: A Reale

Odds: Harps 9/5, Shels 6/4, Draw 11/5

Verdict: Away win

— AIDAN FITZMAURICE