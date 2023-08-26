‘We all needed a break. Monday morning felt like a really bad hangover’ – Ruaidhri Higgins hails Derry’s resilience

Boss praises Candystripes’ response to last week’s penalty heartache in 2-2 stalemate with Bohemians

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins during the SSE Airtricity LOI Premier Division draw with Bohemians at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins paid tribute to his players for responding from their penalty hell to produce a strong display in a pulsating Dalymount Park draw with Bohemians.

Higgins sensed that Bohemians would fancy taking on a Derry side recovering from a pair of 120-minute cup ties last week that culminated in shootout defeats that sent them crashing out of the Europa Conference League and the FAI Cup.

But the Candystripes looked in good heart in a 2-2 draw that Higgins was satisfied with in the circumstances – even if it means they are now seven points behind Shamrock Rovers with a game in hand.

Daniel McDonnell joins Seán O'Connor to review Friday's League of Ireland action

The Derry boss feels bringing that performance level into the last nine games will give them a shot at the title.

He admitted that last Monday morning was difficult but indicated that a year in which he lost his brother Kevin in tragic circumstances has delivered a lesson in the importance of resilience.

"I gave the players two days off after Sunday,” he said.

“We've been in each other's company an awful lot. We all needed a break. I'm not going to lie. Monday morning felt like a really bad hangover.

“I felt like I'd been on the drink for two or three days, it was a horrendous feeling but what do you do?

“What football does, and particularly the year this year, from a personal point of view, is it builds up serious resilience.

"It's been a strange year but you've got to get up and get on with it, remind the players how well they're playing and if they keep producing that level of performance, they'll win more games than not

“For the first half of the season, we had to deal with a lot of setbacks. We fought through that period to get ourselves to where we are now and we’re now enjoying our football. If it’s good enough, brilliant, and if it’s not, we’ll go again.

“I am sure the Bohemians staff were thinking this was a great time to get Derry. We showed unbelievable fitness levels and courage. The players showed huge personality. After a difficult four days last week, I’m really proud of their efforts.”

Bohs are level on points with Derry with a game more played and their boss Declan Devine was also in good spirits afterwards, believing that a ‘fantastic game of football’ showcased his side’s progress.

“I think we’re closing the gap but I still feel between now and the end of the season there’s a few more gears to come,” said Devine, whose side travel to face Rovers in Tallaght next Friday.

He is confident Jonathan Afolabi will be fine for that game after cramp in his calf forced an early withdrawal. Afolabi’s 53rd minute penalty, his 11th league goal of the season, earned a point for the Gypsies after they gave away their early advantage to trail at the interval.

Afolabi was voted player of the month for July and Devine reckons he should be fighting for the August gong with James Clarke, the attacking midfielder who broke the deadlock.

“I’ve no doubt he was a wonderful future ahead of him,” said Devine, “I think he’s still the best player this month again. I don’t see why him and James Clarke aren’t battling it out.”