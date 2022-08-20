'We all need a lift around the place' - Keith Long hoping Bohs get FAI Cup boost

KEITH Long hopes that next week's FAI Cup action can give his Bohemians side a badly-needed lift after yet another disappointment in the league.

Faint hopes of finishing in the top four have dimmed in recent weeks, as Friday's 1-1 draw away to Shelbourne, where Bohs dropped points despite being in front early on and playing against ten men for the majority of the game, leaves them with a return of only one point from the last three games.

Tyreke Wilson had put Bohs in front after six minutes but ten-man Shels - Tyreke's brother John Ross was sent off for Shels - equalised through a penalty, scored by Shane Farrell after Ciaran Kelly and Jack Moylan clashed in the box, a decision disputed by Long.

Their next tests in the league are against St Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City, a tough run, so a cup tie against non-league side Lucan United next weekend, 'away' at Dalymount Park, is a welcome break.

“It takes the focus off the league, we’ve got Lucan and we’ll do our work now that this game is out of the way and hopefully we’ll put in a performance in Dalymount, get the early part of the week out of the way and focus on the game," Long said after the draw with Shels.

"Because we all need a lift around the place, the supporters come in expectation and they’re disappointed that we haven’t won, and they’re right. We’re disappointed with the decision that has given Shelbourne a way back into the game, it gives the crowd energy. It gives them something to hang onto as well.

"Unfortunately we have drawn a game we should have won. Shels will feel like they have won the game, coming off with a point down to ten men after half an hour. We haven't done enough, created enough opportunities, worked their goalkeeper enough. Some of our decision making in the final third or in our build up play wasn't as accurate or as precise as we'd like it to be. We drew a game we should have won and unfortunately we are talking about a refereeing decision that went against us."

Long confirmed that keeper James Talbot, sidelined since June with a shoulder injury sustained on international duty, is unlikely to play again this season, though he had words of praise for debutant keeper Jon McCracken, on loan from Norwich City.



"He was fantastic, a great save, his distribution was really good, he pulled off a great save from JJ Lunney’s strike from distance, he looked very composed, good distribution out of his hand and also off the ground, I was very pleased with Jon," Long added.