‘We all make mistakes but that's two defining moments’ – Declan Devine frustrated by decisions in Bohs’ derby defeat

Bohemians manager Declan Devine after the LOI Premier Division defeat to Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Bohemians manager Declan Devine is adamant that ‘two big calls’ by the match officials cost his side in the Dublin derby defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Devine cut a frustrated figure after the game with the failure of referee Rob Hennessy to award a second half penalty for a challenge by Daniel Cleary on Jonathan Afolabi the main post-match talking point.

However, Bohs were already a goal down at that juncture and, after watching replays, Devine feels that the Hoops scorer Trevor Clarke was offside as he reacted quickest to a James Talbot save from a Johnny Kenny header.

Rory Gaffney added a second goal for the champions late on which moves them within a point of Bohs.

Devine chose his words carefully afterwards and admitted there were areas where his side needed to improve.

Yet he also admitted that airing his true feelings on the sideline might have landed him a touchline ban.

“We have let the crosses for the first and second goal come into the box too easy but you can't legislate for two massive calls in the game,” said Devine.

"I'm not here to have a go at referees, we all make mistakes, but that's two very defining moments in the game that have really cost us. They’ve had a huge influence on the result.

"I’ve seen it (Afolabi call) and it was a penalty. Not only is it a penalty but I think it’s going to end up as a red card if it’s given. That’s a massive turning point in the game.

"It's a very clear decision for me but I said last week that these things even out. It's very disappointing because of the magnitude of the game and it's a massive moment in the game because if we get that and potentially they go down to 10-men then there is one team in the ascendancy then.

"We hadn't got a decision all night. There's no point going after it, then I'll be the one sitting in the stands next week. I'm not going to slate the referees, its a difficult job but they've got to get those incidents right

“The comment to our captain (Keith Buckley) was that we never touched the ball first, we never got a touch on it. I could see from here that Jonathan has touched the ball first.”

Devine said that his team could take heart from aspects of their performance even if the outcome was ultimately disappointing.

"We have to understand that they are the champions and have been together a long time and we're together a short period of time,” he said.

"We have to be better than what we were tonight and I think we can be, especially in both boxes. But the result has gone now and we have to get ready for next week (at home to Derry). I felt we could and should have got something out of this game.”