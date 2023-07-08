‘We accept the criticism over recent weeks because that’s what comes at a huge football club’ – Devine hails Bohs unity

Declan Devine admits that Bohemians fans were entitled to grumble before his side ended a poor run of form with a stunning recovery at home to Dundalk.

At half time on Friday night there were some boos from sections of the home support at a sold-out Dalymount Park, Bohs 2-1 down at the break having led 1-0 thanks to an early goal from teenage starlet James McManus, but a strong finish from Devine’s side delivered goals from John O’Sullivan and Jon Afoloabi to earn only their second win in 10 games.

LOI Premier Division review - Friday 8th July 2023

Devine hailed the work-rate and unity of his players but accepted that recent form has been below the standard required.

“People are entitled to boo because our return of points has been poor," Devine said.

“You only have to look at the league table to see it’s a positive outlook. We’re very disappointed, we’ve had our major discussions over the last couple of weeks, but the one thing I give this team and this group of players is – they never stop. They keep going, two-nil down against Shamrock Rovers, they pull it back. Two-one down here and they pulled it back, so there’s a lot of character there but we have to learn very quickly that we need to put teams to bed.

“We’ve got a lot of good attackers at the club, a lot of players that can cause problems. Our subs again have given us a fresh impetus in terms of going on to win the game, but we still gave up another chance in the last minute and that has to stop.

"Our game management, our ability to see out difficult moments needs to improve, because I don’t feel like Dundalk did enough to have a 2-1 lead. I felt as if we caused our own problems but I’m absolutely delighted to send out fans home happy. it was really important we won the game; we spoke about that beforehand, and we accept the criticism over recent weeks because that’s what comes at a huge football club.

“So I am delighted with the three points but there’s still a big tick to say we must do better and make sure we push on and learn our lessons,” he added, his side remaining in fifth place in the league where winning their two games in hand could lift them to second.