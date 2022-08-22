Waterford’s new owner Andy Pilley insists he is in it for the long haul

ndy Pilley, centre, during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Waterford and Galway United at RSC in Waterford

Waterford FC's new owner insists he is in it for the long haul and has pledged to establish a strong community base for the club.

The Blues today officially changed hands, for the second time in just over a year, as Fleetwood Town FC owner Andy Pilley completed his takeover, from previous owner Richard Forrest.

Pilley (52) has previously talked up his involvement with Fleetwood, having taken them from the lower reaches of non-league football up to League One, while he has also mentioned the opportunities the club can exploit post-Brexit. A deal due to be completed last week was held up over technicalities but today Pilley confirmed the transfer of ownership had gone through. Pilley is believed to have paid less than the valuation of €1.3m which was attached to the club earlier this year.

“This is a real honour to have acquired Waterford FC, who I believe remain one of the biggest in Irish Football. The opportunity was presented to me last week, and having attended the games against Galway and Cork I was blown away by the level of support from the fans, the passion of the local people and the potential there is here at the club," Pilley said in a statement.

“Having spent time around the city, the word stability is something which consistently figured high on supporters wish-lists, so that’s something which I feel is going to be hugely important going forward. We want to put a professional infrastructure into Waterford FC similar to the one we have over in the UK where we’ve had enormous success.

“The secret of success here will be the whole city coming together. The football club needs to become aligned with the community, the supporters, the business community and the Council. For me this is a long-term investment into a club and the city.

“In 18 years as a club owner I feel I’ve learned a lot about what is required to make a football club successful, and feel myself and my senior staff can make a big impact at Waterford," Pilley added.

The club confirmed that Pilley will act as chairman with Steve Curwood (Fleetwood Town, CEO) and Jamie Pilley joining the board.