Waterford’s clash with Sligo in doubt amid Covid chaos

Waterford players make their way off the pitch after their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to Drogheda United at RSC. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Saturday’s game between Sligo Rovers and Waterford could be in doubt if the Blues’ squad remain in quarantine.

The Premier Division’s bottom side were forced to field an U-19 team for Saturday’s 7-0 defeat against Drogheda United, equalling their worst ever defeat.

The situation arose after one of their players returned a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy – due to be reinstated to the side following Kevin Sheedy’s departure on Wednesday – said all players were “advised to stand down by the FAI”.

Given that entails a 10-day isolation period, as it stands the rookies will face a Sligo side third in the table.

Had Waterford handed Drogs a walkover, the relegation-threatened Blues would be four goals better off, and that dilemma may enter the equation ahead of a sterner test.

“There are different views on it,” Mike Geoghegan, caretaker manager, said of the isolation demand. “The deliberation is over whether one or two tests are required. Are the first team allowed to test again and come back? Are the first team even allowed to train? Will they have to go to Sligo without training? There’s a whole lot of different things that can happen. I have to sit back and await the medical advice.”

Drogs emphatically ended their five-match winless streak. A jinking run and finish from Darragh Markey had them ahead on 16 minutes before Mark Doyle and Dane Massey scored two minutes apart midway through the half. Chris Lyons grabbed a brace, one a penalty, approaching the break. Massey fired in his second in the 75th minute and Killian Phillips added a seventh four minutes from full-time.

WATERFORD – K Cooke; L Oki, K Griffin, S Morrissey, C Browne; L Kervick, G O’Reilly (A Dunwoody 78), C Stringer, J Lee (P Omotosho 37); I Homoki (M Quinlan 57), J Brazil (J Maher 78).

DROGHEDA UTD – D Odumosu; K Phillips, D O’Reilly, D Massey; J Brown (C Mutawe 67), D Markey (L Heeney 71), G Deegan, J Hyland (B Bermingham 61), C Kane; M Doyle (J Clarke 61), C Lyons (J Adeyamo 61).

REF – Ben Connolly (Dublin).