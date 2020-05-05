| 4.1°C Dublin

Waterford's call to lay off highlights the dangers of waiting game

Daniel McDonnell

 

Locked Down: Dalymount Park is closed like every other League of Ireland grounds as clubs await their fate. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Locked Down: Dalymount Park is closed like every other League of Ireland grounds as clubs await their fate. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The wait for clarity on the status of football in Ireland is increasing the prospect of deep confusion further down the line.

It's a challenging time for the FAI authorities, who are waiting on confirmation of a support package from FIFA and must get the go-ahead from the Government before proceeding with any plans to play behind closed doors.

The view is divided amongst clubs with the majority against the idea of games without fans although it's understood stances have softened in the aftermath of the roadmap published last Friday which effectively indicated that matches with restricted attendances could be the best-case scenario for 2020.

