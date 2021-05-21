Waterford woes continue as Boyce and Derry dampen Bircham’s debut in dugout

Ronan Boyce, left, of Derry City celebrates with team-mate Cameron McJannett after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Waterford at the RSC. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Ronan Boyce’s early goal for Derry City inflicted defeat on Waterford in Marc Bircham’s first match in charge of the league’s bottom side.

Just three minutes had elapsed when Brian Murphy, reinstated as goalkeeper and captain by the new manager, raced out of his box to foul James Akintunde near the left touchline.

Will Patching’s resultant free-kick was telegraphed perfectly to the front post, where Boyce eluded Eric Molloy to nip in and head home.

Dundalk loanee Patching was the dominant force in the first half, availing of the space provided a Waterford squad only released from quarantine in midweek following a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp.

The 22-year-old was prepared to shoot from distance, forcing Murphy to parry a stinging 30-yard shot on 18 minutes. The ‘keeper recovered to foil Akintunde as he looked set to convert the rebound.

Patching once again tested Waterford’s returning stopper on the half hour, while he also teed up Joe Thomson from a free-kick to unleash an effort that Murphy batted away.

It took until four minutes before the interval for the hosts to threaten. Shane Griffin, who scored with a free in the away win over Derry, attempted a similar execution from his free-kick, only to be denied by Nathan Gartside’s save at full-stretch.

City, fresh from holding champions Shamrock Rovers last week, failed to maintain their tempo slowed after the break and were fortunate that Waterford weren’t more clinical.

They switched off twice from crosses, firstly on 57 minutes when Adam O’Reilly snuck in between Eoin Toal and Ciaran Coll to head wide. John Martin was also unable to punish slack marking with 20 minutes remaining, electing to head rather than shoot when left unmarked from Jamie Mascoll’s delivery. His attempt was blocked by Cameron McJannet and the danger averted.

Waterford: B Murphy; D Power, J Collins, C Evans, J Mascoll; N O’Keefe, S Griffin; E Molloy (C Kavanagh 76), A O’Reilly, J Waite; J Martin.

Derry City: N Gartside; R Boyce, C McJannet, E Toal, C Coll; C Harkin, J Thomson (J Malone 75); W Fitzgerald (D Cole 85), W Patching, P Ferry (C McLaughlin 60); J Akintunde.

Referee: John McLoughlin (Westmeath)