Waterford too good for 10-man St Pats

Third-placed Waterford inflicted a fourth straight defeat on St Patrick’s Athletic tonight to maintain their push for European qualification.

Liam Buckley’s side never recovered from losing Kevin Toner after 15 minutes to a red card and strikers Courtney Duffus and Izzy Akinade made them pay with second-half goals.

Akinade, who extended his contract at the RSC until 2019 earlier in the week, was dragged down by Toner as he raced clear for the game’s pivotal moment. With Sander Puri and Bastien Héry dominant in midfield, the Blues exploited the space afforded by the extra man.

Ten minutes into the second half, Rory Feely’s cross was connected with by Akinade inside the box. Despite Barry Murphy getting a fingertip on the header, Duffus followed in to nod in his 10th goal of the season. The second arrived with 15 minutes to go through the same combination, with Duffus releasing Akinade to poke past Murphy.

Although Ryan Brennan rippled the side net and Ian Bermingham had a goal disallowed in stoppage time, St Pat’s were once again well off the pace. Alan Reynolds, on the mend following an unprovoked assault two weeks ago, looked a happy man at the end as his new assistant Noel Hunt oversaw another home win in the first campaign back in the top flight.

WATERFORD – Connor; Feely, Browne, Webster, Daly; Héry; Kasmi (J Martin 68), Holohan (Dean Walsh 88), Puri; Akinade (O’Halloran 86), Duffus ST PAT’S – Murphy; Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Brennan; C Byrne (Barker 18), Markey (Doona 83), Clarke; Keegan (Turner 75).

REF – R Matthews (Kerry).

Online Editors