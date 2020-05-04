Waterford temporarily lay off their players

Waterford manager Alan Reynolds has reacted with shock after the club decided to temporarily lay off its players and staff.

Players received correspondence today to say they were being taken off the wage bill in order to ensure the club's survival.

Reynolds understands the club is in a difficult position but is deeply unimpressed by the method of communication.

After hearing that players had received correspondence, he was asked by an official linked with the club to check his e-mail.

"I was surprised," said Reynolds, speaking to the Irish Independent on Monday night.

"The first I heard about this was a notification from a player. We understand it's a tough time but there has been no communication from the club to the staff or players before we got this letter."

Waterford's owner is Lee Power who also owns English League Two side Swindon. His son Jack is general manager at Waterford and he penned the letter to players and staff.

It said that the club had been 'hit hard financially' due to ten weeks without action.

Power said the board had been left with no other option after deliberation, stating that employees would be able to avail of the Covid-19 unemployment payment which amounts to €350 per week.

The Blues dressing room were told the decision hadn't been taken lightly and that the hierarchy hoped they can 'restore financial and secure stability' when football resumes.

St Patrick's Athletic last week laid off their players for three months for the same reasons.

Clubs will hold more talks with the FAI this week about the possibility of closed doors football.

Online Editors