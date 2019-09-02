Two late goals gave Waterford a dramatic victory over Cork City in the Munster derby at Turner's Cross.

Two late goals gave Waterford a dramatic victory over Cork City in the Munster derby at Turner's Cross.

Waterford strike late to win Munster derby and leave Neale Fenn still pointless as Cork City boss

Having led 1-0 at half-time, the home side wasted second-half chances to move further ahead and were punished as Maxim Kouogun levelled and then Walter Figueira scored an injury-time winner.

The win sees Waterford leapfrog Cork into seventh, with Neale Fenn still waiting for his first points as Rebels boss.

While Waterford’s Shane Duggan had an early chance and drew a good save from Tadhg Ryan, the hosts were soon on top, with Eoghan Stokes wielding considerable influence.

The former Bohemians and Derry City man was involved in the 25th-minute chance that led to the corner for the opener, his shot blocked by Kouogun following a nice move.

After a quick restart, Shane Griffin’s pass allowed Dáire O’Connor to work his way inwards and his curling effort looped in off the bar.

City came out for the second half looking to kill off the game. From a Karl Sheppard cross, Mark O’Sullivan’s header was touched over by Matt Connor and then the goalkeeper similarly denied the attacker from the resultant corner.

The failure to find a second goal proved costly.

Kouogun levelled with a header from Duggan’s cross before it got even better for the visitors, with Michael O’Connor and Georgie Poynton setting up Figueira for the winner.

CORK CITY: Ryan; Honohan, McCarthy, Casey, Griffin; Buckley, McCormack; Sheppard, Stokes, D O’Connor (Crowley 55); O’Sullivan (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 82).

WATERFORD: Connor; Kavanagh (Kouogun 19), Feely, Browne, Lynch; Duggan, Bone (O’Connor half-time); O’Halloran (Galvin 58), Poynton, Lunney; Figueira.

Referee: P Lughlin (Monaghan).

Online Editors