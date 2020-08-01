Waterford see off Shelbourne to hand new boss John Sheridan maiden win

John Martin of Waterford FC scores the only goal of the game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park, Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

John Sheridan started life in the League of Ireland on a winning note with a hard-fought success against an uninspiring Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

The former Ireland World Cup player was hired for the rest of the curtailed season after a period of deep uncertainty around the club's intentions during the Covid-19 shutdown with manager Alan Reynolds departing to become Dundalk's assistant.

Owner Lee Power turned to Sheridan and gave him the backing to bring in fresh faces that made their presence felt here with experienced Northern Irish midfielder Robbie Weir an assured addition, even if his lack of match fitness became apparent later in thegame. They hope to add Daryl Murphy into the mix too.

Despite returning to training later than their hosts, they looked to have a more coherent game plan in the opening 45 and deserved the advantage that arose from John Martin's quick reactions to a goalmouth scramble.

Expand Close Former Ireland midfielder and current Waterford FC manager John Sheridan prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Ireland midfielder and current Waterford FC manager John Sheridan prior to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Shelbourne at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A cross from Waterford's left full Tyreke Wilson to his right-sided counterpart Tunmise Sobowale had set the wheels in motion and Shels keeper Colin McCabe was unconvincing in response to a Matt Smith effort with Martin on hand to tap home.

Shelbourne's response was laboured, with young wingers Alex Cetiner and Jaze Kabia unable to impose themselves on proceedings and attempts to go from back to front quickly were mopped up by the guests.

It wasn't a surprise to see Ian Morris bring in Ryan Brennan as a half-time sub to add more subtlety to the central attacking area with Karl Sheppard dispatched wide.

Their tempo and movement stepped up from the restart and Aaron Dobbs created a chance for Sheppard with Robbie McCourt making a brave block.

Morris continued to utilise his bench in an attempt to push the door open, availing of the new opportunity to make five substitutions.

But the increased time spent in Waterford territory did not translate to chances and Matt Smith squandered the opportunity to double their advantage.

Fatigue became an obvious problem for the Blues who dropped deeper as the minutes passed. Yet they retained enough composure to see it out.

Shelbourne: McCabe, Friel, D Byrne, L Byrne, Fitzgerald (O'Hanlon 76); Kabia, Deegan, McManus (Quinn 70), Cetiner (Brennan 45); Sheppard (Rooney 70); Dobbs (Kilduff 76).

Waterford: Murphy, Sobowale (Power 90), Bone, McCourt, Wilson; Weir; Coote, Martin (Longbottom 59), Griffin, Smith; Byrne (Phelan 86).

Referee: Ben Connolly

Online Editors