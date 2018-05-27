Waterford manager Alan Reynolds recovering in hospital following vicious late-night assault
WATERFORD Football Club manager Alan Reynolds is in hospital after he suffered a vicious, unprovoked attack over the weekend.
It's understood Mr Reynolds was set upon from behind at around 1am this morning when he was in Tramore.
A number of men attacked the manager in an incident which the club has suggested was out of the blue.
"Waterford FC can confirm that manager Alan Reynolds is recovering in hospital following an unprovoked assault last night.
"The club will be making no further comment on the matter," a statement said.
Mr Reynolds suffered injures to his face and leg in the attack.
Gardai from Tramore are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
Online Editors