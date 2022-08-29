Waterford looking ahead to tougher cup tests after impressive last 16 win

Waterford boss Danny Searle hailed his side’s professional performance as they defeated non-league Malahide United 6-0 on Saturday to progress to the FAI Cup quarter-finals.

Three goals in the opening 13 minutes effectively ended the contest, as Shane Griffin, Roland Idowu and Wassim Aouachria put last year’s semi-finalists in the driving seat at a sun-kissed Gannon Park.

Searle, who arrived at the club in June after the dismissal of Ian Morris, was keen to show the Leinster Senior League outfit respect, and was pleased about how his side went about their business.

“The three goals so early helped us massively to settle any kind of potential upset,'' said Searle, who has previously worked at the Chelsea and West Ham academies.

“We knew it was going to be a different test than what we’re used to. I think we showed Malahide respect as we started with the same lineup as against Cork City. We didn't make any changes because we wanted to win the game. We wanted to take care of the game early on so we could make changes, and we did. There were players I wanted to get off the pitch. That was the intent from the start, to get it done early.

“We kept our discipline, but took a few liberties at times which I was a little disappointed with. Overall, as a performance I can't complain. There were no upsets in this round, all the League of Ireland sides went through. Whoever we play next is going to be a really tough game. You wouldn't be in the quarter-finals of the cup otherwise."

The Blues comfortably sit 16 points inside the First Division play-off places with seven games remaining. “We’re just focusing on Wexford on Friday,” he added. “That has to be our mentality and has been since I've come in. We can't get ahead of ourselves and look at what might be coming.”