Waterford get new owners as Lee Power sells club to UK-based company

Lee Power's time as the owner of Waterford has come to an end after the announcement of the sale of the club to another UK-based company.

A statement from Waterford this morning confirmed that R & S Holding Ltd, a company headed up by Richard Forrest, now hold 100 per cent of the shares of the club. Power said that Forrest had bought 33 per cent of the club earlier this year and a deal to take over the remainder was agreed last weekend.

It brings an end Power's five-year association with the Suirsiders. Power said he felt he was leaving the club in a better place, while again voicing his frustration at Waterford's failure to secure a place in the Europa League in 2019 after they had qualified on the field.

Waterford had rebranded from Waterford United to Waterford FC and the new entity needed an exemption to compete because it was younger than three years old. Power said he was given assurances that the club would be ok but they missed out on the lucrative spot.

It's been a turbulent time for the Blues since then and they now sit bottom of the Premier Division table. Current boss Marc Bircham - who was appointed in May - is their fifth manager in the space of just a year.

Former Ireland U-21 international Power is the owner of Swindon Town and it's been a challenging time there off the park with the running of the club coming under FA scrutiny. Last May, Power was prevented from selling Swindon to a UK company.

With everything that has been going on there, speculation persisted that he was keen to end his Irish involvement and that scenario has eventually come to pass.

"I would like to think that I have left the club in a much better place than when I purchased it in 2016 when we were in the First Division, attracting crowds of 200 and close to going out of business," said Power in a statement.

"After a lot of hard work and substantial investment, we managed to get the team back to the Premier League and also qualify for Europe, only for that to be taken away from us

"Ever since that decision was made by UEFA it has left a bitter taste in my mouth and it was difficult for things to stay the same. However, yet again last year it came down to the final game where a victory would have seen us back in Europe but it was not meant to be

"I have managed to steer the club through COVID and cover the substantial losses that came with that and felt that now is the right time for me to move over and let someone else take the club forward

"Me and my family will always continue to support and help the club in any way we can."