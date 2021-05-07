Waterford forced to field U-19 side against Drogheda after Covid-19 incident

Waterford will field their U-19 side in Saturday's Premier Division clash with Drogheda United after the first team was stood down following a Covid-19 incident at the club.

The Blues, playing for the first time since the exit of manager Kevin Sheedy, confirmed on Friday night that they would go ahead with the Saturday game but with a panel of academy players.

"Two senior players are deemed to be close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case," the club said. "We have carried out a wide testing programme of our first team and thankfully these tests have returned negative test results.

"However in keeping with our ethos of public safety and that of our club and visitors, we have made the decision to stand down our senior team for the visit of Drogheda. Our talented U19 squad will take to the field at the RSC to fulfil the fixture under the guidance of Mike Geoghegan."

Last month, Cabinteely were punished for failing to fulfil a fixture at home to Galway United after two positive Covid tests in their camp and a 3-0 win was awarded to Galway, though it's believed that the Dublin club have taken that case to arbitration.