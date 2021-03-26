Waterford feel Blues as Gibson strike seals victory

Jordan Gibson of Sligo Rovers with Shane Griffin of Waterford at the RSC in Waterford. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Jordan Gibson’s sumptuous strike sealed a Sligo Rovers comeback in last night’s Premier Division game at Waterford.

The Blues sped into a fifth minute lead through Cian Kavanagh, only for Romeo Parkes to volley the equaliser 10 minutes before the break. New signing Gibson completed the turnaround eight minutes into the second half. Red tape prevented Kevin Sheedy handing a debut to Kavanagh last week but the big striker marked his bow by heading home from the first attack.

The former Hearts forward rose unchallenged from Jamie Mascoll’s inswinging corner to plant a bullet-header beyond Ed McGinty.

Liam Buckley’s side continued to probe and shortly after Paul McLoughlin waved away appeals for a penalty for a challenge by Cameron Evans on Walter Figuera, they drew level on 35 minutes.

Gibson produced the spadework by beating Jamie Mascoll on the right flank and whipping a cross to the back post. Parkes was left unmarked 12 yards and duly drilled his volley into the roof of Brian Murphy’s net.

That equaliser gave Sligo the platform to go on and win the game. Gibson won the points by cutting inside Shane Griffin onto his left foot and finding the top corner with a sweet strike from 10 yards.

WATERFORD – B Murphy; D Power, K Ferguson, C Evans, J Mascoll; O Brennan, S Griffin (E Molloy 67); J Waite, A O’Reilly, P Mustwunguma (D Murphy 63), C Kavanagh (J Martin 80).

SLIGO ROVERS – E McGinty; C Horgan, J Mahon, G Buckley, R McCourt; G Bolger, N Morahan; J Gibson, R Parkes, W Figuera (D Cawley 68); J Kenny (R De Vries 72).

REF – P McLaughlin (Donegal)

Online Editors