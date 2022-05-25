Waterford FC’s search for a new manager continues as Ian Ryan sticks with Wexford

Waterford will have to find a new target in their search for a manager after Ian Ryan turned down the opportunity to move to the RSC as he's staying with Wexford FC.

Dubliner Ryan was top of the list for Waterford, who have been looking for a long term manager since Ian Morris was sacked last month, on the back of his work at Ferrycarrig Park.

But Wexford today stated that Ryan was fully committed to the club.

"While flattered by the interest, I am enjoying my time at Wexford and enjoy the full support from everyone at the club, and I am determined to reward their faith in me by seeing this project through to its conclusion,” Ryan said in a statement issued by the club.

Waterford, who have Gary Hunt and David Breen in charge as caretakers, are hoping to revive their promotion bid. The top two, Galway United and Cork City, meet in a key game this Friday.