Waterford FC will ‘operate as normal’ despite owner Andy Pilley’s 13-year sentence for UK fraud conviction

Waterford FC insist the club will “operate as normal” despite the handing down today of a 13-year sentence to club owner Andy Pilley on fraud charges.

Pilley, who already owned League One side Fleetwood Town before he took control of Waterford last year, was convicted in May, found guilty of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property.

The fraud relates to the mis-selling of energy supply contracts to small businesses and is not related to his football interests.

The 53-year-old had been remanded in custody before today's sentence.

As the main backer of the Blues, there was concern on Suirside the sentence could impact the club, currently chasing promotion from the First Division. And his sentencing came on the very day the Blues unveiled two new signings.

Pilley stepped down as chairman and director of Fleetwood following his conviction as discussions continue surrounding a change of ownership and control at the Sky Bet League One club.

Waterford FC said in a statement: "Waterford Football Club acknowledges the sentencing in the court case involving owner Andy Pilley.

"The club would like to reiterate convictions are against individuals and not Waterford FC, or any of the businesses associated with them, and will continue to operate as normal.

"The club will make no further comment at this time."

Details of the offences were revealed by British National Trading Standards.

At the heart of the fraud "was a web of interconnected companies that misled innocent small businesses across the UK" into signing long-term energy contracts between 2014 and 2016.

The fraudulent mis-selling included false or misleading statements about the length and price of the contract as well as competitor rates.

Charities, including guest houses, children's charities and companies providing support services for disabled people, were among those targeted.

Annual turnover at two principal companies grew from £15m to £75m between 2010 and 2015.

Turnover was over £100m by 2019. Combined profits were between £2m and £12m.

Pilley appeared at Preston Crown Court for sentencing today alongside his sister Michelle Davidson, 49, and two other associates – 52-year-old Lee Qualter from Cleveleys and 38-year-old Joel Chapman from Willerby in Yorkshire.

Michael Bichard, chairman of National Trading Standards, said: "Small business owners were deliberately deceived and locked in to contracts that were long-term and expensive, leaving many businesses struggling to pay the bills and sadly driving some business owners into making the difficult decision to cease trading.

"This is not a victimless crime - small business owners have lost vast sums of money to this fraud and many businesses have gone under."

Pilley's barrister Jonathan Laidlow urged the judge not to come down too hard on the club owner, saying his client was "fundamentally a good man who has led and is capable of leading a productive and worthwhile life." He added: "Mr Pilley is the first to admit he is not without fault and he is undoubtedly scarred by the mistakes he has made."

Mr Laidlow said Pilley had "built a business which provided huge employment and economical benefits to the people of the area."

He had "remained true to his roots by being committed to the area in which he grew up."

And he added that the convictions would be "humiliating and humbling for him and a very severe punishment.

"He will not be able to face this fall from grace in privacy. Yet he remains upbeat in the face of adversity that might cow others."

Pilley was jailed for a total of 13 years and disqualified from being a director for 13 years.

The Blues, meanwhile, look set to finish second in the First Division and have added to their squad despite concerns for their future, including two new players today.