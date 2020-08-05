Waterford FC team doctor leaves club as second player gets tested for COVID-19

Waterford FC have confirmed that their club doctor has resigned with fresh scrutiny on the Blues as the FAI stated that a second player from the squad was being tested after reporting Covid-19 symptoms.

Waterford, managed by ex-Ireland player John Sheridan, have suspended all football activity in the wake of a statement from the FAI that two players are now being tested.

The result of the test on the first player, initially expected Wednesday, is not now due until Thursday and while the club's next fixture, at home to Cork City on Saturday, is still on the fixture list, that match may have to be called off. Yesterday's fixture away to Sligo Rovers was postponed after a member of the squad reported symptoms similar to Covid-19 and was sent for testing.

Champions Dundalk are concerned about the issue as their next two games, after Friday's clash with Bohemians, are against the Blues, in the league and the FAI Cup, their last two domestic matches before their Champions League qualifier.

Local media on Suirside reported that Dr Sinead Fitzpatrick, club doctor since 2016, had resigned her position. The club confirmed that she had left her position but offered no further comment.

The Blues used three new players in the first game since the season restarted, Saturday's 1-0 win away to Shelbourne, but Waterford maintain that all three (Olatummise Sobowale, Robbie Weir and Kurtis Byrne) had all completed isolation, while another player, Jake Davidson, has been signed but is not involved with the team until his isolation period is completed.

Manager John Sheridan was appointed as Blues boss on July 8th and he began overseeing training immediately after his appointment.

