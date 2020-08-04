Waterford FC suspend all activity after second player reports Covid-like symptoms

Waterford FC have suspended all team activity as a second player was sent for Covid-19 testing after he complained of Covid-like symptoms.

Tuesday's Premier Division game between the Blues and Sligo Rovers was postponed after a Waterford player, who did not feature in last week's game against Shelbourne, complained of suspected Covid symptoms.

Now the FAI have revealed that a second player will be tested.

"The FAI can confirm that a second Waterford FC player is to undergo a test after reporting suspected COVID-19 symptoms to the club this morning. The player was not involved with the first team for their game against Shelbourne in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday," an FAI statement said.

"The club has suspended all activity until the result of this test - and a COVID-19 test on a second player - are known. The FAI and Waterford FC will make no further comment until test results are returned."

Waterford's next game, at home to Cork City on Saturday, is now in doubt and the issue is also a concern for champions Dundalk who are due to play the Blues twice in a week.

Online Editors