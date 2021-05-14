| 8.9°C Dublin

Waterford FC reveal second squad member has tested positive for Covid-19

Waterford FC have reported a second Covid-19 case. (stock photo)

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Waterford have reported that a second member of their squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Blues squad have been in isolation since an outbreak last week led to the first team squad being stood down for a 7-0 drubbing to Drogheda - with the U19 team deputising - and the club subsequently opted to forfeit this weekend’s game with Sligo Rovers.

But the club announced on Friday evening that another player had come forward with symptoms and tested positive.

He had been isolated and the club say that a second round of tests on the rest of the squad will take place over the weekend with a view to training resuming under new manager Marc Bircham on Monday.

