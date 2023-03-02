| 5.8°C Dublin

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Waterford FC have said they will file a report to the FAI after claiming to have found the opposition analyst of another club videoing their training session today.

The First Division promotion-chasers released the statement on social media this evening without providing the identity of the alleged culprit.

Waterford host Galway United in an eagerly-anticipated meeting at the RSC tomorrow night, but it has not been suggested by Waterford that the incident has anything to do with Galway.

"We are disappointed to have discovered the 'opposition analyst' of a certain club hiding filming our training session today as we prepare for tomorrow night's game," read the statement.

"Needless to say he was removed and the incident will be reported to the FAI."

