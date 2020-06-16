Waterford FC in search for new manager as Alan Reynolds departs

Waterford FC are without a manager after Alan Reynolds today left his role at the RSC.

Reynolds (45) helped his hometown club win promotion to the Premier Division and led them to a top-four finish in the top flight, though they were denied a place in the Europa League.

Waterford are one of the five Premier Division clubs who have not opted to return to training as there is no date for the resumption of the 2020 league season and now owner Lee Power has a vacancy to fill, if the Blues are able to resume their season, Reynolds heavily linked with the assistant manager's job at Dundalk.

"Waterford FC are very sad to hear Alan Reynolds has decided to move on after three brilliant years in management. With League of Ireland in a very difficult position, we completely understand his decision," a club statement read.

Read More

"He will be hugely missed throughout the football club by fans, supporters, staff and indeed his players," the club said in a statement today.

"Alan achieved great success for the club from the start with Waterford FC's promotion from the First to Premier Division in his first year with us. He then drove the club on to reach a European position in 2018, to then consolidate Waterford as a top-flight club in 2019.

"Waterford FC would like to thank Alan for all his hard work over the years and establishing the club as a strong contender in the League of Ireland.

"We wish him and his family all the very best and in what he decides to do in the future. Alan and his family will always be welcome at the RSC."

Online Editors