Waterford FC hand Sligo Rovers walkover over inability to field team 

Waterford FC's Under-19 players make their way off the pitch after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division defeat to Drogheda United at the RSC last Saturday. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Saturday’s League of Ireland fixture between Waterford and Sligo Rovers is off after the Blues informed the FAI that they won’t field their Under-19 side again

The decision of the Premier Division’s to forfeit the fixture – a first since the pandemic began – is due to the vast majority of their squad remaining under quarantine due to a player testing positive for Covid-19.

Following the diagnosis last Thursday, Waterford identified nine suspected close contacts.

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy – who was due to make his return to the side following Kevin Sheedy’s sacking last Wednesday – said on the morning of Saturday’s visit of Drogheda United that all first-team players were “advised by the FAI to stand down”

Waterford were forced to field their Under-19 team to avoid forfeiting the game, which under a rule introduced by the FAI incurs a 3-0 defeat.

The youngsters, only permitted to resume training five days earlier under government guidelines, were soundly beaten 7-0.

With the first-team squad not due out of their 10-day quarantine until after the Sligo game, subject to returning negative tests, the notion of exposing the group of teens to another comprehensive loss by a Sligo Rovers side sitting third in the table was deemed a non-runner.

The team battling relegation are also mindful of the impact on goal difference to their survival prospects.

The search for Waterford's fifth manager in the space of a year is ongoing, with a new boss expected to be in place for the next scheduled match on Friday week against Derry City.