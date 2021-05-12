Waterford FC appoint Marc Bircham as new manager

Marc Bircham is the new manager of Waterford FC

Waterford have gone left field again in their search for a new manager by announcing the appointment of former QPR player and coach Marc Bircham.

The English-born Canadian international has been confirmed as the replacement for Kevin Sheedy, with the 42-year-old also taking his first senior management job.

Bircham started his career at Millwall before moving across to London rivals QPR and then finishing his playing days at Yeovil.

He moved onto the backroom staff at QPR, then returned to Millwall and had spells as an assistant at Chicago Fire and Arizona United before returning to QPR for a two year stay as first team coach which ended in 2018 when Steve McClaren replaced him on his staff.

In the statement announcing his appointment, Waterford said: "Currently, Marc is addressing the senior team via Zoom having arrived in Ireland and is isolating as per Covid-19 protocols.

"It is hoped that Marc will be clear to commence training early next week and Covid-19 tests pending, should be in the dugout for our home game against Derry City FC at the RSC on Friday May 21."

Waterford are not in action this weekend as they forfeited their game with Sligo Rovers on account of the positive Covid-19 case in the camp that emerged last week.

The entire first team was stood down following talks with the FAI acting on HSE advice and an U-19 team lost 7-0 to Drogheda United.

To avoid a repeat against Sligo Rovers, the decision was taken not to fulfil the fixture with the punishment of a 3-0 defeat inevitable.

Waterford sit bottom of the Premier Division table as it stands with two wins from ten games.

Bircham is their fifth manager in the space of 12 months following on from Alan Reynolds, John Sheridan, Fran Rockett and Sheedy.